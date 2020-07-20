Possible COVID-19 Public Exposure in Montmorency County

District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) would like to alert the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure location.

The only time DHD4 will alert the public to specific locations where an individual who has tested positive has been is when the contact-tracing team are unable to contact all of the individuals who may have been present.

Individuals who were present at the listed Lewiston, MI location(s), at the designated time, have the potential for exposure:

• The Menu Restaurant: July 12, 2020 from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M.

Individuals should monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

If they do not develop symptoms within 14 days of these dates, there is nothing to be done.

Those that develop symptoms within 14 days of these dates should contact their doctor and consider COVID-19 testing.