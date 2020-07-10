Possible COVID-19 Public Exposure at Alpena Regional Airport

District Health Department No. 4 says a passenger flew from Detroit to Alpena with COVID-19 on July 3rd.

They were on Delta Flight 4252, if you were also on that flight, you should monitor for symptoms and limit you exposure to other people.

Both the airline and the airport have been notified and will follow their agency’s COVID-19 response plan.

If you choose to be tested, you should wait at least 5 days after exposure to do so, and self-isolate until results have returned.

If you have questions about testing or about your potential exposure, please call the health department at 1-800-221-0294.

Self-Monitoring includes:

Monitoring for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath but also may include other symptoms such as fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and diarrhea.

If you are self-monitoring and develop symptoms, you should call your primary care physician first for testing. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call District Health Department No. 4 at 1-800-221-029