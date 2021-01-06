Possible Bomb Making Materials Found in Wexford County Home

Tuesday morning the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic situation in Cherry Grove Township.

When they arrived at the scene they found possible bomb-making materials.

Sheriff’s immediately evacuated the home and contacted the bomb squad.

The potentially explosive materials were removed.

The sheriff’s office tells us there is no danger to the public at this time and no arrests have been made.

Authorities say so far there is no evidence of any ties to extremist groups and does not seem to be politically motivated.

This incident remains under investigation so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.