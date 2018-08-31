Portions of White Pine Trail Temporarily Closed Between Cadillac, Big Rapids

Strong storms left a path of damage across Northern Michigan this week.

Because of the that, you likely will encounter downed trees and branches on the trails and should use caution.

But for now, the DNR has announced temporary trail closures to allow time for evaluation and repairs.

Officials say around 150 trees fell along the White Pine Trail between Cadillac and Leroy and in the area between Paris and Big Rapids.

Visitors can expect temporary, intermittent closures between Cadillac and Big Rapids while the trees are cleared.

Crews are continuing to to assess the damage, clear downed trees, and determine whether more closures are needed.

For updates on trail statuses, you can log onto michigan.gov/dnrclosures.