Portion of US-23 Named After State Rep. Killed in Crash

A portion of a road in Presque Isle County has been named after a state representative killed in an accident in 2016.

Tuesday, Governor Snyder signed Senate Bill 622 into law.

The bill designates the portion of U.S. 23 in Presque Isle County between Maple Drive and Misiak Highway as the “Peter A. Pettalia Memorial Highway.”

Pettalia died in 2016 after a motorcycle accident in Montmorency County.

He was on his way down to the Capitol for session.

Pettalia served three terms in the Michigan House from 2011 until his death in September 2016.

He had also previously served as Presque Isle Township supervisor for 16 years.

The bill was originally introduced by state senator Jim Stamas, who called Pettalia a personal friend.