Portage Man Found Dead Near Friend’s Home After Being Reported Missing

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 17, 2020
A Portage man was found dead after being reported missing in Onekama Township. 

The man now identified as, 61-year-old Gregg Salisbury, is said to have died during his hunting outing. 

Investigation shows he killed a doe and while walking to get the animal he passed away. 

Police say there are no signs of foul play. 

Salisbust’s loved ones say he had an extensive history of medical issues, which are thought to be a factor. 

