Popular Lake City Business Damaged by Storm

Lake City was in the path of some powerful winds.

It was a scene that you could see across Northern Michigan last night.

Emergency vehicles lined the streets, as crews worked to clear roads and cut power to downed lines.

Residents also surveyed the damage done to their homes and businesses.

The popular Tasty Treat restaurant received some significant damage from the storm.

A door was blown out, the marquee was torn off the building, and the tents outside fell over.

The owner tells us that employees were inside when the winds came barreling through.

He says he is thankful that the community came together.

As the sun came up, crews had already cleared many of the streets in Lake City.

But, several limbs and downed trees still littered the area.