Police Warns Public of Walmart Postcard Scam

With the holiday season drawing near, scams will soon start to increase across Michigan and the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says they have been made aware of a new scam.

“People are receiving a postcard indicating it is from Walmart and an unclaimed reward is being held.”

According to the Sheriff, people call the number and they are advised to pay the tax with their credit card over the phone.

“Walmart has received three such postcards this week,” said Clarmont. “This is another attempt scammers came up with to get your credit card number.”

Sheriff Clarmont said so far he has not heard of anyone providing their credit card number.

The Sheriff Office reminds residents to never send money to someone you don’t know.

“I would just like to reiterate to the citizens to never provide your personal information unless you initiate the call for personal business and to never purchase gift cards or pre-paid credit cards at the request of a caller. Call us first” said Clarmont.