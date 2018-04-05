Police Warn Businesses to be on Lookout for “Motion Picture” Money

Police are alerting business owners to be on the look out for fake money.

That’s because a business in Boyne City says they found some in their till this past Sunday.

Boyne City Police say a local business found the “Motion Picture” $10 bill in their till.

The teller said she though it felt funny, but didn’t notice the printing of the bill until later.

They say it could have been taken a day or two before and no one noticed right away.

Authorities do say that someone could have passed it unintentionally if they got it from somewhere and didn’t notice the difference.

The Police are asking people and businesses to keep an eye out for this kind of bill.

This photo shows some of the differences, and it is also slightly smaller than a normal bill.

It’s the second report the police have received about this kind of bill.