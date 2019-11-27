Police Seize Meth, Fentanyl in Otsego Co. Bust

An investigation of Heroin and Meth distribution in Otsego County has two Gaylord residents in deep trouble…

On your screen is–Raif Thomas Bonner and Stormy Jean Stallard– both in custody for Meth and Fentanyl possession.

The duo was arrested when authorities searched the suspects home–and found Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, cash and other evidence of the trafficking and use of drugs.

Authorities say the two have been involved in the distribution of heroin, methamphetamine and prescription pills–since March of this year .

Both Bonner and Stallard face charges for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine….

And possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of Fentanyl.