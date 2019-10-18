Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Benzie Co. Woman

Benzie County Sheriff’s deputies need your help tracking down a woman who went missing Thursday and who may or may not be in danger.

Investigators say Adrienne Quintal — who goes by Ada — called someone downstate in Warren before dawn Thursday asking for help.

That person dialed police, who got to the scene and found evidence of potential foul play.

A K9 team was unable to find any trace of her either and none of Ada’s friends have reportedly heard from her.

Adrienne Quintal is 47 years old, white with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She’s around 5’7″ and weighs 125 pounds.

If you have any information that could shed light on this case, reach out to Benzie Central Dispatch or Silent Observer.