Police Searching for Vehicle After Trailer Detaches, Hits Car

Cadillac police are asking for your help in finding a vehicle that left the scene of a crash.

It happened around 3:42 Thursday afternoon at the intersection of M-115 and Sunnyside Dr.

Police and rescue crews responded to reports of a trailer that became detached and hit a car.

Once on scene, officers found a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Cadillac woman, with her two young children as passengers.

Police say the vehicle was in the turn lane and had been trying to make a left turn onto Sunnyside.

That’s when a northbound vehicle had its trailer come loose and hit the woman’s car.

That woman had to be extricated from the car and was treated at the scene.

Police are now looking for the vehicle that left the scene, described as an older tan SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver is described as a white man, with gray facial hair.

If you have information on the crash, contact Cadillac police at 231-775-3491 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.