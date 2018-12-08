- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Police Locate Missing Teens From Cadillac

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 8, 2018
After both Police and family members asked for the public to help find two missing teenaged girls from Cadillac, police found them.

13 year-old Trinity Machowski and 14 year-old Arrianna Schings, were last seen Friday night in the area of Biener’s Pizza in Cadillac.

According to the Cadillac Police Department, both girls were believed to have left with 32 year-old Christopher Wagenschutz.

Details surrounding the girls’ disappearance are under investigation, but their parents pleaded with Wagenschutz to return them safely.

Then, at around 7 o’clock Saturday night, he was stopped in Kalkaska.

According to police, Wagenschutz had both girls in his vehicle.

He was arrested and both girls were found to be safe.

They were transported back to Cadillac.

At this time, it is unclear what charges Wagenschutz will face.

