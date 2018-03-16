Police Find Missing 15 Year-Old Cadillac Girl Safe

Police have located a missing Cadillac teenager.

At around 10:09 Thursday night, deputies responded to a home in Haring Township for the report of a missing girl.

According to police, Leah Scanlon was staying at home while her parents were on vacation.

Deputies say a family friend had been checking in on Scanlon and staying with her during the night.

Thursday night, the friend went to the home and was unable to find Scanlon.

Late Friday night, police were able to locate Scanlon in Macon, Georgia.

Deputies worked with local law enforcement in Georgia and were able to track down a bus Scanlon had been on.

Police say she was unharmed and her parents were contacted.

They then began making their way to pick Leah up and bring her home.

Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor says he is “extremely proud of the job [his] team did” and is “relieved that the outcome was positive.”