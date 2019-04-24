Police Searching for Knife-Wielding Man That Threatened Children in Cadillac

Police are asking for your help in finding a man who reportedly threatened a group of children with a knife.

At around 9AM today, Cadillac Police responded to the area of Mitchell St. and W. Harris St.

On scene, officers spoke with the group who said they were walking down the sidewalk and ended up getting into an argument with a man.

Police say the man then brandished a large knife and threatened to stab one of the boys in the group.

The boys reported that they were calling police and the left the area.

He was last seen going south near W. Cass St., but when officers checked the area, they were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s or early 30’s with a stocky build and roughly 5’6” tall.

Police say he had a red colored beard and was wearing a camouflage baseball cap backwards.

He also reportedly had on a black or dark colored hoodie and blue jeans.

If anyone has information, you’re urged to contact Silent Observer at 800-5258-8234 or Cadillac Police at 231-775-3491.