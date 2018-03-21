Police Search for Missing St Ignace Man

The Michigan State Police need your help locating a missing man.

Raleigh Harrington, a 25-year-old from the St Ignace area, has been reported missing by family members.

The last contact anyone had with him was on Friday, March 16th, in the St Ignace area.

Harrington also had an apartment in the Petoskey area, he was last known to have been there on the 15th.

Anyone with information concerning Harrington’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP St Ignace Post at 906.643.7582.