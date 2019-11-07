Police Search for Missing Grand Traverse Co. Teen

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Lilian Dawn-Renee Schaffer was last seen at her home on London Drive, where authorities say she is believed to have left voluntarily.

She was reported missing October 28th and her whereabouts are still unknown.

If you have seen Dawn or may have any tips that can help to find her, Grand Traverse County police ask you to reach out as soon as possible at (231) 922-4550.