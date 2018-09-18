Police Search for Man Accused of Stealing Donation Jar From Cadillac Speedway

Cadillac Police are asking your in help in identifying a man who is seen on camera stealing a donation jar from Speedway.

It happened on Sunday around 11:30pm when the man was seen stealing the donation jar from the front counter and running from the store.

The funds stolen are part of donations to the Children’s Miracle Network.

If you recognize the man in the images, or have any information you are asked to contact the Cadillac Police at 231-775-3491 or the silent observer at 231-779-9215.