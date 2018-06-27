Police Say There is No Threat After Reports of Two Suspicious Men

Mt. Pleasant Police say there is no threat to the community after a report of two suspicious men.

At around 7:51 evening, dispatch received a call of two men who appeared to be covered in blood entering a bathroom a Island Park.

Police responded to the area and were approached by someone who told them they had seen two people wearing camouflage, with one carrying a long rifle.

Officers continued to search the park for the two men and were contacted by a second person, who reportedly saw the two in Pickens Fields, walking towards the Post Office.

Mount Pleasant Police evacuated both Island Park and Pickens Fields due to the two separate sightings.

Officers from several agencies searched for some time but found no suspects, victims, or evidence of a crime.

Now, police would like to assure the public that there is no credible threat to the community.