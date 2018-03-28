Police Say Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting Took Own Life

We have update to the officer involved shooting in Midland from earlier this month.

The Midland Police now say the suspect shot himself.

On March 12th Midland Police Officers were called to a breaking and entering on East Ashman Road.

Two suspects were said to breaking into vehicles in that area and when officers arrived they took off on foot.

One of the suspects is said to have pulled out a gun and fired at officers.

An officer returned fire, and at the time it was thought he hit the suspect, a 16-year-old from the Midland area who died at the scene.

While the incident remains under investigation, the Midland Police say suspect fired at least two rounds.

One round was collected at the scene, while the other was found to be self-inflicted, fatal, gunshot.

The incident remains under investigation.