Police Say Man Was Stabbed During Fight in Traverse City

A man was stabbed in Traverse City over the weekend.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed behind Safe Harbor.

It happened Sunday morning shortly after 6am.

Traverse City Police say two men were fighting on the railroad tracks.

During the struggle one of the men stabbed the other in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested and is facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, but less than murder.