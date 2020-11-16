Police Reminds Public to Be “Familiar” with Hunting Equipment After Man Injures Himself with Hunting Bow

A 37-year-old Boyne Falls man is in the hospital after injuring himself with a crossbow.

Police say the man was cranking the drawstring when the crank device hit him in the right eye.

The man was taken to the hospital and had to be transported to Traverse City for surgery.

Police say they want to remind everyone how important it is to be familiar with hunting equipment, especially when handling bows, crossbows, and firearms.

Authorities say an investigation into this incident shows a possible manufacturer defect but everyone should visually inspect their equipment for any potential issues or hazards.