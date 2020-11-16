- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Police Reminds Public to Be “Familiar” with Hunting Equipment After Man Injures Himself with Hunting Bow

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 16, 2020
373 Views
0

A 37-year-old Boyne Falls man is in the hospital after injuring himself with a crossbow. 

Police say the man was cranking the drawstring when the crank device hit him in the right eye. 

The man was taken to the hospital and had to be transported to Traverse City for surgery. 

Police say they want to remind everyone how important it is to be familiar with hunting equipment, especially when handling bows, crossbows, and firearms.

Authorities say an investigation into this incident shows a possible manufacturer defect but everyone should visually inspect their equipment for any potential issues or hazards.

Post Views: 373



Trending Now
Whitmer Orders Line 5 Shut Down, Cites Repeated Violations of Easement
Remington Hernandez November 13, 2020
21-Year-Old Cadillac Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth
Catilynn Fogarty November 10, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Police Reminds Public to Be “Familiar” with Hunting Equipment After Man Injures Himself with Hunting Bow
Share No Comment