Police Remind Drivers to Slow Down and Move for Stopped Emergency Vehicles

When you see emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or other cars stopped on the road with their emergency lights activated, slow down and try to move over.

The Grand Rapids Police is reminding the public of this after one of their own cruisers was recently hit.

The officer had responded to a vehicle accident on the freeway.

They used their patrol car to block the shoulder and part of the left lane.

But as another vehicle approached the accident scene the driver lost control and hit in the patrol car.

No one was injured in this crash, but it did cause significant damage to the patrol car.

Drivers should remember to slow down and try to move over to give emergency responders a safe area to work in.