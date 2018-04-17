Police Release Autopsy Results of Man Found Dead in Boardman River

Investigators say the autopsy of the body found in the Boardman River has been completed.

On March 20th a body was found floating in the Boardman River.

The body was identified as Herbert Beaulieu, a 45-year-old from Suttons Bay.

Preliminary results at the time showed no signs of internal or external trauma.

Now the Medical Examiner says Beaulieu died of an accidental drowning.

He also had a high blood alcohol content at the time, 0.29.

Investigators can’t say for certain how long his body was in the water.

This because the cold water can accelerate decomposition.