Bodies Recovered From Missaukee County Swamp, Could Be Those Of Missing Couple

Police say they may have located the bodies of two missing people in Missaukee County.

On November 7th of last year 34-year-old Jeff Hurley from Prudenville, and 19-year-old Alexandria Foust of Cadillac were reported missing.

They had last been seen leaving a friend’s house in Houghton Lake.

They were said to be on their way to an appointment in Cadillac, but never made it.

Hunters located a vehicle and personal items that belonged to the two on a gas pipeline in Missaukee County’s Norwich Township.

This is in the area of the Dead Stream Swap.

The vehicle was stuck in the mud when it was found.

A massive search effort was quickly organized to look for the pair in the swamp.

Temperatures were dropping into the teens, and over the next few days there was freezing rain and four inches of snow.

Taking the weather into account, investigators called off the search on November 10th.

That’s when the search was transitioned into a recovery mission.

Since November numerous searches have been conducted in the 11,680 acre Dead Stream Swamp.

Detectives also continued to follow up on any leads they received.

On Monday MSP Canine Troopers were out searching an area that was previously inaccessible.

That’s where they found two bodies.

One male, and one female.

According to the MSP – the description of the bodies match those of Hurley and Foust.

During a press conference, the MSP said the families have been notified and police are working on a positive identification as quickly as possible.

The investigation remains open as authorities wait for the positive identification – and for the cause of death.

See that press conference here:

