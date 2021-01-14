- Advertisement -
Police Need Help In Identifying Two Suspects

January 14, 2021
The sheriff’s office is requesting help in identifying these two suspects.

 

These two are being investigated after a complaint was taken by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office from a Big Rapids business.

The man and women were at the business on Tuesday and arrived and departed in a silver color passenger car.

If you have any information regarding them please call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department at 231-592-0150.

Police Need Help In Identifying Two Suspects
