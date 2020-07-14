- Advertisement -
Police Need Help Finding Stolen Truck and The Man Who Stole It

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 14, 2020
Michigan State Police say the pickup truck was stolen from Aussie Watersports on East Traverse Highway in Grand Traverse County on Sunday, July 12 around 4 in the morning.

The suspect was seen on surveillance cameras driving the stolen 1999 Ford Super Duty red truck with Michigan license plate DA51111.

If anyone has information on the identity of the person or the whereabouts of the truck, please contact the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

 

