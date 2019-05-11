Police Looking For Woman Who Used Fake $100

Police in Mecosta County are looking for a woman they say tried to use a phony 100 dollar bill at a Jimmy John’s restaurant.

The sheriff’s department there says a black woman with a skinny build tried to buy a sandwich with a fake bill around 4 Friday afternoon.

After workers discovered the bill was fake the woman fled the scene

She is described as having black hair below her shoulders, possibly with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s department.

