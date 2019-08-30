Police Looking for Suspect in Hit and Run at Ludington Walmart

The state police are asking for your help in the search for a suspect in a hit and run in Ludington.

It happened around 6:22 last Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Ludington Walmart.

An investigation found that a maroon, newer model Toyota Highlander, or other SUV, crashed into a parked vehicle as it drove through the parking lot.

Troopers say that collision caused significant damage to the parked vehicle.

The man behind the wheel, however, was caught on camera inspecting the damage before driving to the other side of the parking lot.

He then went inside the store and bought several items.

If you have any information on who this man might be, you’re urged to call the State Police Hart Post.