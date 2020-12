The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a woman they say removed her tether.

Cathline Bowen was released from jail on bond in October and is 21 years old.

Police say she is 5’1” and weighs 115 pounds.

Police do not believe the woman is a threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information on Bowen, the police ask you to call 911 or submit a tip on their app.