Police Investigating Possible Homicide in Montmorency County
Posted On April 23, 2018
Police are investigating a possible homicide in Montmorency County.
The incident happened early Saturday morning in Briley Township.
Details are limited, but we know that one person is dead and another is in jail.
The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.
The MSP and Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
We will continue to follow this story and update it as we learn more.