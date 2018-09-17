Police Investigate String of Vandalisms in Boyne City
Police are investigating a string of vandalisms in Boyne City.
Recently, the Boyne City Police Department was notified of graffiti spray painted on the walls of a building owned by a church association.
Officers found graffiti on the church building that read “*expletive* god… death to cops.”
The department is also investigating another instance of vandalism, where “offensive” images were spray painted onto a sidewalk.
Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are now asking for help locating the culprits.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boyne City Police Department.