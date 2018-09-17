Police Investigate String of Vandalisms in Boyne City

Police are investigating a string of vandalisms in Boyne City.

Recently, the Boyne City Police Department was notified of graffiti spray painted on the walls of a building owned by a church association.

Officers found graffiti on the church building that read “*expletive* god… death to cops.”

The department is also investigating another instance of vandalism, where “offensive” images were spray painted onto a sidewalk.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are now asking for help locating the culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boyne City Police Department.