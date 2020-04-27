- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Police Investigate String of Car Break-Ins in Newaygo Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 27, 2020
865 Views
0

Authorities in Newaygo say someone unlocked multiple vehicles and stole items over the weekend.

They say on Friday and Saturday the thief went along Barton, Post and Washington streets sometime during the morning .

This all comes after police in Gaylord say they arrested a suspect connected to a string of different break-ins.

They ask if you know anything about the thefts or if you had some property stolen to contact them immediately at (231) 652-1655..

Police say to always remember to lock your car and remove all valuables before going inside.

Post Views: 865



Trending Now
Lansing Man in Grand Traverse Co. Custody After Using Fake Credit Cards at Local Target
Sierra Searcy April 24, 2020
Clare Co. Man Lead Police on 50 Mile Tri-County Car Chase
Sierra Searcy April 22, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Police Investigate String of Car Break-Ins in Newaygo Co.
Share No Comment