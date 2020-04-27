Police Investigate String of Car Break-Ins in Newaygo Co.

Authorities in Newaygo say someone unlocked multiple vehicles and stole items over the weekend.

They say on Friday and Saturday the thief went along Barton, Post and Washington streets sometime during the morning .

This all comes after police in Gaylord say they arrested a suspect connected to a string of different break-ins.

They ask if you know anything about the thefts or if you had some property stolen to contact them immediately at (231) 652-1655..

Police say to always remember to lock your car and remove all valuables before going inside.