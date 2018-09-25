Police Investigate Multiple Drug Overdoes in East Jordan

The East Jordan Police Department is investigating a number of apparent overdoses.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of Garfield in East Jordan.

According to police, multiple teens were sent to hospitals after apparent prescription drug overdoses

Five people between the ages of 16 and 19 were sent to hospitals in Grand Rapids and Traverse City.

Information is limited at this time, but the East Jordan Police department would like to remind the public about the dangers of using prescription drugs not described to them.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the East Jordan PD.