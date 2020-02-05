Police Investigate Building Vandalized with Racial Slurs in Leelanau Co.

Leelanau County Police say racial slurs were spray-painted all over a building in Leelanau County .

They say sometime within the past couple of days, someone entered the Pier Group Building in the Village of Northport, vandalizing the building with racial slurs.

Police believe the vandalism was done from the inside after the suspect(s) entered the unsecured building.

Police did not specifically say what was written on the building but said the messages left are ” disturbing and any help in identifying the person would be greatly appreciated.”