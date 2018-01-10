Police Investigate Bomb Threat at Kalkaska High School

A threat put a local High School on lockdown Tuesday.

At around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, The Kalkaska Department of Public Safety responded to the Kalkaska High School for the report of a bomb threat that was made by a student to another student.

The student staff were placed in a modified lockdown, due to the threat being at dismissal time.

Police and School Administrators were able to escort the remaining students and staff members out of the school safely to the Birch Street Elementary building.

Parents and guardians were then notified to make pick up arrangements.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Explosive Detection K-9 was brought in to sweep the school for potential bombs.

An indication of potential incendiary or explosive material was detected from the K-9 which led to the request for Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.

The Bomb Squad checked the area indicated by the K-9 and found it clear of any explosive devices.

At 11:28 that night, the all clear was given and the Kalkaska High School was deemed safe for the return of Staff and Students.

The suspect was found to be a 15 year old boy.

This wasn’t the first time the High School has been threatened.

Two threats, one in June and another in December, were investigated.