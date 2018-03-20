Police Investigate After Body Found in Boardman River

A body was found near the mouth of the Boardman River.

According to the TCPD – the body of a man was found floating in the river near the Murchie Bridge.

A person walking their dog spotted the body shortly after 8 in the morning and called police.

Police say the body is that of a Native American man who was in the his late 40’s to early 50’s.

TCPD Chief O’Brien told us that the body is being sent to Kalamazoo for an autopsy.

Police expect some of those results to arrive on Wednesday.

Alcohol bottles were found near the scene where the body was found.

The man’s death is being investigated as suspicious at this time.

Chief O’Brien tells us that’s because they don’t know how he died, it could have been a homicide, suicide, or accidental.