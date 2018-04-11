Police in Newaygo County Recover Stolen Property After Catching Alleged Thief

Police in Newaygo County want to know if anything is missing from your yard.

That’s because they were called to a theft complaint Wednesday morning.

It happened on South Dickinson near 24th Street.

A caller told deputies that someone was stealing things from their yard.

Deputies were able to locate and stop the suspect’s vehicle a short time later.

From the truck they were able to recover the items stolen from the victim’s yard.

But deputies say there was more items in the truck’s bed, and they likely were stolen from another location.

Cutting torches and cutting saws were also in the truck.

These photos show the suspect’s truck.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle as having driven in their neighborhood or are missing known items is asked to contact Deputy Granzo with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department at the number on screen [231/689.7303].