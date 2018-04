Authorities in Manistee County have found a missing teen.

According to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office — 16-year-old Garrett Sheaks was last seen on Monday.

He was thought to have been riding a black Mongoose mountain bike.

He has Aspergers and police said he could be heading to family in either the Gladwin or Saginaw areas.

Now, the Sheriff’s Office says they have found Sheaks Safe.