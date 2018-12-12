Police Identify Women Killed in Mecosta County Crash

A woman killed in a Mecosta County crash has been identified.

On Sunday, police and rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Southbound US-131 near 22 Mile Rd.

An investigation revealed that a tow truck was turning left into the median turn around, when a car rear ended the tow truck.

The driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Desiree Farve of Onsted, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 14-month toddler was secured in the back seat, but was not injured.

US-131 south was closed for 3 and a half hours while traffic was re-routed.

The crash is still under investigation.