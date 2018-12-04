Police Identify Woman That Died of Apparent Overdose in Ludington

Police have identified the woman that died from an overdose in the city of Ludington.

At around 4:30 last Friday afternoon, Police and rescue crews responded to the 600 block of N. James St. for the report of an unresponsive woman.

On scene, police learned that 35 year-old Katie Fulton had allegedly used heroin earlier in the day.

According to police, one of the people in the house had already administered two shots of naloxone in an attempt to revive Fulton.

Further attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police are now looking into the events surrounding the incident and the source of the heroin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ludington Police Department at 231-843-3425.