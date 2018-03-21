Police ID Body Found in Boardman River

Tuesday morning a person walking their dog spotted a body floating in the Boardman River, near the Murchie Bridge.

They called police, who began investigating.

At the time TCPD said the body was that of a Native American man who was in his late 40’s to early 50’s.

The body was sent to Kalamazoo for an autopsy.

Now the results of that autopsy has confirmed that the victim was Herbert John Beaulieu, a 45-year-old man from Suttons Bay.

He also resided in Bemidji, MN.

Preliminary results show no signs of internal or external trauma.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology results, which they say will take two to three weeks.