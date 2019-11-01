Police: Hillman Women Found with Large Amount of Heroin

Two Hillman women allegedly caught with large quantities of drugs now face up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities say these women Harley Larkins and Regina Smith both were in possession in heroin and fentanyl.

It all came about during a traffic stop by Michigan State Police, initiated by The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team.

The two women were stopped and a small amount of heroin was found in the vehicle.

But when Smith arrived to jail she allegedly had over 20 packages of heroin on her.

Both women are charged with one count delivery heroin or another narcotic less than 50 grams and one count conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.

Their bond is set to $150,000, Smith posted bond but Larkins is still in Montmorency County Jail.

They are to appear in court November 22nd.