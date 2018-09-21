Police Find Missing Teen Girl Safe Downstate

A teenaged girl that went missing nearly a month ago has been found safe downstate.

13 year-old Andie Thomas was reported to have run away from her grandmother’s home in Kalkaska County on August 27th.

Soon after, investigators notified the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office because she was originally from the area.

Osceola County Detectives developed a list of people that Thomas may have had contact with.

And while re-checking the list, detectives learned that Thomas had spoken with one of those people.

Investigators then developed an address in the Lansing area.

On Thursday, troopers responded to the home and found Thomas inside with a 22-year old man.

Thomas taken from the home and brought to a safe location.

Now, Authorities are crediting the interagency cooperation and diligence of detectives for finding her.

Troopers say the involvement of the 22-year-old is currently under investigation.

