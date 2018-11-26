Police Find Body of Elderly Man At Manistee Boat Launch
Posted On November 26, 2018
Police in the city of Manistee are investigating after a body was found.
According to the department, on Sunday, officers responded to the report of a body at the 9th St. Boat Launch.
Officers arrived on scene and did locate the body of an 82 year-old man.
His cause of death is currently unknown and an autopsy was scheduled.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 231-723-2533.