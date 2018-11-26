Police Find Body of Elderly Man At Manistee Boat Launch

Police in the city of Manistee are investigating after a body was found.

According to the department, on Sunday, officers responded to the report of a body at the 9th St. Boat Launch.

Officers arrived on scene and did locate the body of an 82 year-old man.

His cause of death is currently unknown and an autopsy was scheduled.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 231-723-2533.