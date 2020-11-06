Police Find About 70 Malnourished Dogs During Gladwin Co. Animal Cruelty Investigation

A Gladwin County woman faces charges after police find roughly 70 malnourished dogs at her home.

Police say they got a complaint of animal cruelty and when they arrived at the scene in Butman Township they found animals not being properly cared for.

Investigation shows the woman had many dead animals that were not properly disposed of.

About 70 dogs were taken to local shelters and more than 40 livestock such as turkeys, sheep, pigs, goats, cows and horses are now being cared for by people in the community.