Police Chase Over Mackinac Bridge Ends in Crash, Man Arrested

A police chase over the Mackinac Bridge ended in a car crash and a man being arrested.

Authorities say around 8 p.m. on Tuesday they responded to a domestic violence call and before police could arrive the suspect left and took a child with him.

Police then tried to stop the vehicle but the suspect sped off.

After driving over a spike strip that deflated two tires on the passenger side the suspect continues to drive through the Mackinc Bridge plaza and crashed through a toll gate.

Once the man crossed the bridge police tried to box the vehicle in.

Thats when the suspect lost control, crashed into a ditch and the car rolled onto its roof.

Police thankfully were able to rescue the child and after resisting police had to tase the suspect.

Authorities say they believe the man was on drugs and he is no awaiting charges.’

The child had minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.