Police Bust Montmorency Co. Meth Lab That May Have Made ‘Abnormally Large Amounts’ of Drugs

A 48-year-old Atlanta man is behind bars after allegedly having a meth lab.

Members of the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT) searched a home on Pine Street and found what they called an extensive lab that could have produced “abnormally large” quantities of methamphetamine.



Methamphetamine is a highly addictive schedule one narcotic and is often manufactured clandestinely.

The biproducts and items used in its production are hazardous waste.

The waste is removed by specially trained responders and is turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration

for disposal.

After further investigation police later arrested 48-year-old Ebert Dempsey Weaver for possession of meth, maintaining a lab and five other felonious charges relating to the manufacturing of drugs.

Weaver now faces up to 40 years in prison and is currently in Montmorency County Jail.

HUNT was assisted by deputies from the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department, members of the Michigan State Police 7th District Meth Response Team and the Tri Town Fire Department.