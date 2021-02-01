Police Asks for Public’s Help Finding Clare County Jail Inmate

Police tell us they need help finding a Clare County inmate who did not return to jail after getting a one day pass.

This man Robert McAulay was arrested back in April of last year after leading police on a tri-county car chase.

To give a recap, McAulay refused to stop for officers taking them on a more than 50-mile chase.

Once arrested authorities found methamphetamine and ecstasy.

He was later charged with possession of a controlled substance and for being a four-time habitual offender.

Thursday the inmate was given a one-day pass and never returned over the weekend.

A warrant was issued and now police tell us they need the public’s help locating the man.

He is described as being 5’9”, about 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at a gas station in the Harrison area Thursday evening.

If you have any information the Clare County Sheriff’s Office says to contact them at (989) 539-7166.