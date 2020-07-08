Police Asks for Help Finding Runaway Gaylord Teen
July 8, 2020
Police say they need your help finding a 15-year-old runaway from Gaylord.
Destini Rose Pelfrey is described as 5’2”, 120 pounds and has green eyes.
She wears glasses and currently has a flat top style haircut in a copper color, so her appearance is different from the photo.
She was last seen on July 6th at 10:30 p.m. in her Gaylord home.
She may be in the Elmira or Vanderbilt area with a male subject.
A person matching her description was reported seen walking in Vanderbilt on the evening of July 6th with a male subject.
Anyone knowing her whereabouts are asked to contact the Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.