- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Police Asks for Help Finding Runaway Gaylord Teen

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 8, 2020
182 Views
0

Police say they need your help finding a 15-year-old runaway from Gaylord.
Destini Rose Pelfrey is described as 5’2”, 120 pounds and has green eyes.
She wears glasses and currently has a flat top style haircut in a copper color, so her appearance is different from the photo.
She was last seen on July 6th at 10:30 p.m. in her Gaylord home.
She may be in the Elmira or Vanderbilt area with a male subject.
A person matching her description was reported seen walking in Vanderbilt on the evening of July 6th with a male subject.
Anyone knowing her whereabouts are asked to contact the Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.
Post Views: 182



Trending Now
Northern Mich. Man One Of Nine Drug Trafficking Suspects
Sierra Searcy July 3, 2020
Grand Traverse Co. Health Dept. Lists Coronavirus Exposure Sites
Sierra Searcy July 7, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Police Asks for Help Finding Runaway Gaylord Teen
Share No Comment